A 50-year-old woman with 30 dogs in a littered house: a situation bordering on the unbelievable that presented itself to the Carabinieri of Naples who intervened, following a report, in an apartment in Varcaturo, in the province of Naples, in Campania. 3 puppies had already died of hunger and thirst in that house.

Unfortunately, the Carabinieri found the lifeless bodies of three puppies, while the other 27 dogs were rescued. They are now in the hands of the veterinary service of the Napoli 2 Nord Local Health Authority. The vets treated them and fed them.

The carabinieri have already denounced the woman with accusations of mistreatment of animals and illicit waste management. The agents also reported her situation to the local social services, while they also removed the custody of the animals. The whole building is now under seizure.

Hopefully, dogs can soon recover, both in body and soul, after living in truly terrifying conditions.