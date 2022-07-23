Unión Magdalena, the surprising leader of the League… and Márquez, on fire

Unión Magdalena does not believe in anyone. His great start to the season in this second half has him leading the league, with 10 points, after his 1-2 away victory this Saturday against Pasto, who was also looking for the lead.

The samarium team went up with a goal by Nicolás Gil (18 PT). The transitory tie was converted by Facundo Boné, at minute 46. However, Ricardo Márquez, who after his departure from Millonarios was uncovered with goals in the Santa Marta team to which he returned, converted the winning goal, at minute 20 of the second part. His fourth goal in 4 games.

Unión is a leader, displacing Millonarios, who with their victory against Envigado was partial leader, with 8 points. This Saturday, in addition, Águilas thrashed La Equidad 3-0.

Results

Alliance 3-1 Bucaramanga

Millionaires 1-0 Equity

Eagles 3-0 Equity

Pasture 1-2 Union

Junior vs. Santa Fe (Saturday)

Tolima vs. National (8:15 p.m.)

Sunday

America vs. Cortuluá (2:45 pm)

Medellin vs. Eleven Caldes (4:50 pm)

SPORTS

