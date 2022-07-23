Sunday, July 24, 2022
Unión Magdalena, the surprising leader of the League… and Márquez, on fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in Sports
Magdalena Union

Union, during his visit to Pasto.

Union, during his visit to Pasto.

The samarium team is at the top of the championship after beating Pasto.

Unión Magdalena does not believe in anyone. His great start to the season in this second half has him leading the league, with 10 points, after his 1-2 away victory this Saturday against Pasto, who was also looking for the lead.

The samarium team went up with a goal by Nicolás Gil (18 PT). The transitory tie was converted by Facundo Boné, at minute 46. However, Ricardo Márquez, who after his departure from Millonarios was uncovered with goals in the Santa Marta team to which he returned, converted the winning goal, at minute 20 of the second part. His fourth goal in 4 games.

Unión is a leader, displacing Millonarios, who with their victory against Envigado was partial leader, with 8 points. This Saturday, in addition, Águilas thrashed La Equidad 3-0.

Results

Alliance 3-1 Bucaramanga
Millionaires 1-0 Equity
Eagles 3-0 Equity
Pasture 1-2 Union
Junior vs. Santa Fe (Saturday)
Tolima vs. National (8:15 p.m.)

Sunday
America vs. Cortuluá (2:45 pm)
Medellin vs. Eleven Caldes (4:50 pm)

SPORTS

