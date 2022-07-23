After two years of absence due to corona vicissitudes, another gay parade was held in Berlin on Saturday. The participants covered a 7.4-kilometer route in the German capital to raise awareness for the interests of the LGBTQ+ community and demand action against violence and discrimination. According to the organization, 600,000 people took part in the 44th ‘Berlin Pride’. The police put it at 150,000.

