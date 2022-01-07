Unión Magdalena is reinforced with two Llaneros players

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Action of the game between Llaneros and UniÃ³n.
Game action between Llaneros and Unión.
The two teams were the protagonists of a controversial match that gave the Samarians promotion.
January 7, 2022, 06:50 PM
The duel between Llaneros Y Union Magdalena, that gave the Samarians a place in the first division of Colombian soccer, is still marked by controversy. The game was marked by the action in which Unión got the victory goal.
The passivity of the Llaneros defense allowed the Union to get the goal it needed to reach A. The Dimayor Disciplinary Commission exonerated Magdalena of any responsibility in a possible fix.
Llaneros is still under investigation for what happened
However, the process continues against the Llaneros players. No further determinations on the matter are yet known.
Meanwhile, Unión Magdalena is getting ready for its return to the A and this Friday it presented six reinforcements. Two of them were part of Llaneros.
They are José Edilberto Gómez, a 21-year-old right-back, and Mateo García, a 23-year-old forward. Both players were headlines on the day of the Union’s promotion. The second was replaced.
Unión Magdalena confirmed four other new faces: goalkeeper Carlos Bejarano, central defenders Jonathan Segura and Stiwar Mena and midfielder James Sánchez.
SPORTS
.
