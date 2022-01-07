The new series based on Alien, the famous monster created by renowned director Ridley Scott, will be set on planet Earth, as confirmed by its main screenwriter, Noah Hawley, in an interview with Esquire magazine, where he said that production is going well, but slow, due to its magnitude, and that is why the premiere is planned for sometime in 2023 on the FX channel, with him as showrunner (executive producer and lead writer) and Scott producing and supervising the project.

Who is Noah Hawley?

He is a very peculiar director who has won a large number of fans who admire his way of making series. He has worked on Bones, The unusuals, Legión, and Fargo. That is why it is generating a lot of interest a new story based on Alien , one of the most iconic monsters in cinema.

What would Alien, the series be about?

In the recent Esquire interview, Noah Hawley revealed details about the Alien series: “ It is set in the Earth of the future … Where someone is going to monopolize electricity… In the movies, we have this Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which is clearly also developing artificial intelligence. But what if there are other companies trying to search for the same thing? In immortality in a different way, with cyborg enhancements or transhuman downloads? Which of these technologies is going to win? ”, Said the scriptwriter.

What does Noah Hawley think about Alien?

On the iconic character, Hawley said: “Alien is a fascinating story, because it is not just a monster movie, it is about how we are caught between the primordial past and the artificial intelligence of our future, where they both try to kill us. What did you say Sigourney Weaver in the second film of the saga: ‘I don’t know which species is worse’ “ .

Ridley Scott, British film director, producer and screenwriter won an Oscar in 2000 for Gladiator. Photo: 20th Century Fox.

What are the Alien movies?

About the films, Hawley expressed: “They are great monster movies, but they are not just monster movies. They are about humanity trapped between our primordial, parasitic past and our artificial intelligence future, and both are trying to kill us. There are human beings here who cannot go forward or backward. That seems very interesting to me ”.

The films of the iconic monster saga are:

Alien, Ridley Scott’s eighth passenger, 1979

Alien³, by David Fincher, 1992

Alien: Resurrection, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 1997

Alien vs. Predator, by Paul WS Anderson, 2004

Alien vs. Predator 2, by Colin Strause and Greg Strause, 2007

Prometheus, by Ridley Scott, 2012

Alien: covenant, by Ridley Scott, 2017