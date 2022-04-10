Nfter the resignation of North Rhine-Westphalian Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) because of a holiday in Mallorca during the flood disaster, the pressure on Federal Family Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) is now growing. Just ten days after the devastating floods on the Ahr, the then Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of the Environment traveled to France with her family for a four-week vacation, as the “Bild am Sonntag” learned from the Ministry of the Environment in Mainz. The deputy government spokesman in Mainz, Sebastian Kusche, confirmed the report on Sunday from the German Press Agency. However, he does not see any parallels to the case of the resigned NRW Environment Minister Heinen-Esser. Demands for his resignation come from the opposition.

Spiegel therefore only interrupted her vacation for two on-site appointments on August 10th. She informed herself in Dümpelfeld about the repair of the sewage treatment plant, in the Ahr Valley she looked at how far the helpers had gotten with the clean-up work. Then it was back to the holiday home in France – for the second half of the holiday.

According to the ministry, the vacation ended on August 23. In defense of the long-term vacation, the Ministry of the Environment emphasized that Spiegel could have been reached “around the clock” by telephone and e-mail.

The union called for the minister’s resignation. “Spiegel is unbearable,” said CDU state chief Christian Baldauf to the newspaper. The minister “should follow Heinen-Esser’s example and make her office available,” said CSU Secretary General Stephan Mayer.

Spiegel had already come under criticism because, according to a chat log that became known, she was primarily concerned about her reputation immediately after the night of the flood. On July 15, her spokesman wrote to the minister and other employees: “Anne needs a credible role.” look like political instrumentalization”. The minister replied to her spokesman: “That coincides with my thoughts.”





