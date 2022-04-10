Legal proceedings There was a stabbing in an apartment in Espoo last spring, leaving only fragile memories of those present – Court of Appeal: The author was sentenced to four years in prison

The party at the size was so intoxicated that no one remembered afterwards how the injuries had occurred.

Helsinki the court of appeal sentenced the perpetrator of the stabbing in Espoo to four years in prison.

Born in 1970 Pertti Pauli Juhani Åbergin was found guilty of attempted murder and violent opposition to an official.

Judgment is related to the stabbing in an apartment in Espoo in May last year.

The apartment was spent in the evening very intoxicated. The memories of those involved were therefore weak afterwards.

At some point during the night, the stabbed person called the emergency center and said there was plenty of blood in his apartment. However, he did not know what had happened.

The plaintiff was diagnosed with puncture and incision wounds in the upper body at the hospital.

The parties could not tell what the injuries had caused, nor did the third man present.

Åberg was found at night about a mile from the stabbed apartment with a knife in his hand. The blood sample taken from the knife contained the DNA of the person concerned. Åberg was in a very confused state, according to police.

He asked to be shot, kept the knife raised, and despite the ban, approached police, so one of the police used a paralyzer.

Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court.

The decision of the Court of Appeal can still be appealed to the Supreme Court if the Supreme Court grants leave to appeal.