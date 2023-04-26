Employees of the Kenai cinema chain were surprised when a hungry moose entered the establishment, located in Alaska (USA), and started eating popcorn.

Security cameras in the lobby captured the moment the animal enters the room, on April 19, and passes through the area where the cafeteria line is.

In the video, one of the workers at the site can be heard saying that the moose “will not go away”, as the animal sticks its snout in a food package.

The animal was spotted while walking through the establishment’s isolation cords. The head of the cinema said he believed he was attracted by the smell of popcorn. Before heading out the front door, the moose dug through the trash and picked up a discarded Happy Meal meal.

In a Facebook post, the company posted a photo of the shoot and quipped, “Everyone loves the movies, as witnessed by an unexpected guest at our theater.”