Flor Medina, an officer of National Guard She has become an internet celebrity, after she proves that she has the prettiest eyes in her squad.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the young woman began to gain popularity thanks to her professionalism as an element of the National Guard and her great beauty.

In your personal account, Flower (@flowermedina1998), likes to share videos of his day to day life as a member of GN. In the recordings, the young woman shows part of her work, carrying out patrol activities along the roads of Mexico.

One of the most viral publications of the young woman was made in 2021. In the recording, the officer showed how, thanks to “effort and dedication”, she became a member of the National Guard.

The National Guard has the objective of carrying out the public security function in charge of the Federation and, where appropriate, temporarily addressing public security tasks.

Unlike the Mexican Army, the National Guard is in charge of carrying out tasks related to public safety and citizen security.

Functions and powers of the National Guard:

Safeguard the life, integrity, security, assets and rights of people.

Contribute to the generation and preservation of public order.

Protect the assets and resources of the nation.

Carry out actions in coordination with federal entities and municipalities.