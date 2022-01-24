Food group Unilever will cut several thousand jobs worldwide. Insiders report this to Bloomberg news agency. This would mainly concern management functions, in order to be able to make decisions more quickly. These functions would now slow innovation at the company, according to CEO Alan Jope.
