A protester holds a sign with a message against vaccination passports in Washington, USA; in Brussels, Belgium, protest ended in confusion| Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

In the same week that Martin Luther King Day was celebrated in the United States, thousands of people opposed to the determination of the use of masks and vaccination in the country imitated the defender of the rights of black people with a large demonstration this Sunday (23), in Washington, to demand “medical liberty”.

Coming from all corners of the country and represented by America’s leading anti-vaccine voices – including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of Senator Robert Kennedy – protesters centered on the National Mall, american capital.

Leaving the George Washington Memorial, they marched to the Abraham Lincoln Memorial, where speeches were given by organizers, many of them doctors.

This monument is the same one in front of which, in 1963, the Reverend Martin Luther King delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech in favor of black freedoms, and both the organizers of the march and the protesters themselves did not hesitate to draw parallels. between the two causes.

“The Reverend King said that a person has a moral responsibility to fight unjust laws. Looks like King wasn’t going with warrants,” joked comedian JP Sears, before the thousands of people gathered, before the doctors’ speeches began.

Among protesters, young and old, and from as far away from Washington as Arizona and Texas, references and quotes to King were also common, as in a poster that read a quote from the historic activist: “Injustice anywhere is a threat. to justice everywhere”.

“Of course the Reverend King would have opposed the mandates. Mandates are fascism and believe me, Reverend King didn’t like fascism at all,” said the woman carrying the sign to Agência EFE, asking to be identified only by her given name, Anne.

In addition to references to King, among the symbols carried by the protesters were constant calls for freedom, especially “medical freedom”, requests not to carry out experiments on humans and messages of a more directly political nature, such as flags in support of Donald Trump or against President Joe Biden.

“I am not anti-vaccine. I am anti-mandate. What I say is that everyone should be able to choose what they want: to be vaccinated or not; wear a mask or not,” said Nadia Zoltan, who traveled from Pennsylvania to Washington with her husband and two sisters.

“Getting fired from your job for not vaccinating is a tyranny, which has no other name. And the United States cannot be a tyranny.”

Among those present, there was a certain air of victory due to recent court decisions against Biden’s vaccination mandates, such as the Supreme Court’s decision, on the 13th, which annulled the obligation that employees of all companies with 100 or more employees were vaccinated or had negative Covid-19 test results weekly.

Last Friday, a federal judge in Texas blocked another order by Biden requiring federal government employees to be vaccinated.

Confusion during protests in Belgium

In Europe, protests against the vaccination requirement and restrictions to face the pandemic took place in Brussels and Barcelona. In the Belgian capital, police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse the estimated 50,000 protesters, according to Euro News.

Protests have been taking place in Belgium for several weeks now, with a focus on requiring proof of vaccination or presenting a recent negative test for Covid-19 to enter restaurants and cultural events, among other venues. Organizers said protesters had come from the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy and Poland to participate in Sunday’s rally.