Unidas Podemos has registered a series of amendments to the reform presented by the Socialists to reform the law of ‘only yes is yes’. The purple coalition has announced that these, which arrive on the day the term expires, are “in line” with those raised last Thursday by Esquerra Republicana and EH Bildu and “should make the PSOE reflect.”

The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, has redoubled the pressure on the PSOE and doubts that a “reform agreed between the Socialist Party and the Popular Party is a feminist reform.” The purple ones follow in the wake of ERC and EH Bildu, who presented their proposals to modify this rule last Thursday, and the minister herself advanced that her recipes will go along the same lines, to guarantee that consent is not displaced from the nucleus of the rule.

One week after the launch of the project of the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, which has plunged the purple space into a delicate situation, due to the balance of the factions that now coexist in the Government (Podemos, IU or the commons), Montero has recognized that the amendments include proposals from each of these parties. “We are going to make proposals from the autonomy of each organization and each party within that investiture majority, all very much in the same line of reinforcing violence in aggravating circumstances,” she stated in an interview on TVE.

The Government delegate for Gender Violence, Judge Victoria Rosell, explained in the Lower House, minutes after registering the amendments, that they have rushed the deadlines after trying to reach an agreement with the PSOE “until the last moment.” “It is necessary to improve the application of the law but not to go back or downgrade the consent system”, she has pointed out.

The purples once again wield the support of EH Bildu and ERC, which they describe as a “feminist and plurinational majority” in Congress, to remind the PSOE of “the votes that support” the Government. “It is essential to reach a balance and that is how the progressive forces have understood it,” Rosell stated.

Maintain consent



ERC and EH Bildu sided with Podemos in the controversy over the ‘only yes is yes’ law and also pushed the PSOE. The two pro-independence groups presented their joint amendments last Thursday to the proposed law with which the Socialists want to reform the controversial norm of Irene Montero, which has led to the reduction of hundreds of sentences for sex offenders during the last half year.

In short, Basque separatists and Catalan republicans are committed to preserving to a large extent the original wording of the Equality law and the criminal types that it advocates in order to “maintain” consent at the center of the norm, which would force the PSOE to stand in the hands of the PP to be able to carry out its reform text.