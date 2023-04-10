The US Department of Defense will continue to investigate the consequences of the leak of classified US documents. The Pentagon said in a statement on Sunday. Last week it emerged that documents were circulating on various social media, containing sensitive information about China, the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, among others.

Friday reported The New York Times, based on government sources, that secret plans by NATO and the US about military aid to Ukraine had been leaked on Twitter and Telegram. A day later, more documents appeared to be circulating online, the same newspaper wrote. This includes confidential military information about China and the Middle East. There are also documents about the eavesdropping of important allies, such as South Korea, Ukraine and Israel.

According to the Pentagon, it is investigating where the leak came from and whether the documents are genuine. The Defense Ministry is also analyzing the possible consequences for both the national security of the United States and that of allies. The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into the leak.