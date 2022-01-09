The State University of Campinas (Unicamp) starts today (9) the second phase of its entrance exam with essay tests in Portuguese, English, Portuguese literature and writing. The evaluation, with a maximum duration of five hours, is common to all candidates approved in the first phase. Students must arrive at the exam venues at 12:00 pm (Brasília time), and access to the buildings will be allowed until 1:00 pm.

The assessment will be applied in 22 cities in the country: in six capitals (Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Salvador and São Paulo) and 16 cities in São Paulo (Bauru, Campinas, Guarulhos, Jundiaí, Limeira, Mogi Guaçu, Osasco, Piracicaba, Presidente Prudente, Ribeirão Preto, Santo André, Santos, São Carlos, São José do Rio Preto, São José dos Campos and Sorocaba). Unicamp asks for attention to the test locations, as they are not necessarily the same as in the first phase.

Candidates must wear a mask, bring the original of the identity document, black colored pens on transparent material, black pencil and eraser. The use of a transparent ruler and compass will be allowed. The use of cell phones or any other electronic equipment is prohibited. The student must also bring alcohol in gel and extra masks, for possible exchange during the test.

According to Unicamp, it is also allowed to bring water, juices, sweets, in addition to the use of shorts and light clothing. Candidates will be able to eat and drink water or juice in the room, lowering the mask for a short period of time.

The second day of the second phase of the entrance exam will take place tomorrow (10). The specific skills tests for the architecture and urbanism, performing arts, visual arts and dance courses will be held from January 13 to 15, in Campinas (SP).

The first call, with those approved in the entrance exam, will be released on February 14th. Those summoned in this call must register online on the 15th, 16th and 17th of February. More information is in site from Unicamp.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

