By Alexandre Caverni

(Reuters) – After the confusion caused by Sergio Moro’s statement that he has not given up “anything”, implying that he is still aiming to run for the Presidency of the Republic, his new party, União Brasil, released a note on Saturday reinforcing that the former judge is part of a project for the State of São Paulo.

The note is signed by the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, who would have authorized Moro’s controversial statement on Friday, by the party’s secretary general, ACM Neto, who is part of a group that threatened to challenge the former’s affiliation. -Minister of Justice of President Jair Bolsonaro, and by the national first vice president and president of the legend in São Paulo, Antônio Eduardo de Rueda.

“Former minister Sergio Moro is a man of integrity, capable of enriching, together with other party leaders, the discussion about the future we aspire to for the country”, says the note.

“Your affiliation to União Brasil aims to build a political party project in the State of São Paulo and facilitate the construction of a democratic center, as well as strengthening the purpose of continuing to grow throughout the country”, he adds.

On Friday, a group of eight leaders of União Brasil, which represents almost half of the Executive of the acronym, prepared a request for cancellation of Sergio Moro membership, after the statement by the former judge.

“I need to clarify to everyone that I have not given up on anything, much less my dream of changing Brazil. On the contrary, I remain firm in the construction of a project for the country”, said Moro on Friday, adding that he would not run for federal deputy.

On Thursday, shortly after the affiliation, the former judge even released a note stating that he gave up “at that moment” of the pre-candidacy.

According to a source connected to this wing, Moro’s statement on Friday brought unease, since his incorporation into the party had as a precondition that he did not run for the Presidency of the Republic. The group that prepared the request has among its main leaders, in addition to ACM Neto, Governor Ronaldo Caiado (GO) and Senator Davi Alcolumbre.

This wing, which holds 49% of the votes of the Executive, prepared a document to the collegiate asking for the impugnation of Moro’s affiliation. The statutory rule of the new party, created from the merger between the DEM and the PSL, requires that decisions must be taken in a collegiate manner, and with the approval of at least 60% of the votes.

Although Moro’s statement was agreed with the president of União, Luciano Bivar, it was not agreed with the vast majority of the party’s members.

The note released this Saturday begins precisely by emphasizing the importance of collegiate decisions in the party.

“União Brasil’s essence is the defense of democracy. We were born guided by respect for the collegiate spirit, and we will continue to do so in making all internal decisions.”

This Saturday, Moro, who appears in the electoral polls in a distant third place, met with former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite, candidate defeated in the PSDB primaries, and with Senator Simone Tebet (MS), pre-candidate. the president by the MDB.

