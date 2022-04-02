If there is a group of characters that attract attention in Saint Seiya or Knights of the Zodiac are the young bronze saintsled by Seiya. Especially Shiryū, Hyoga, IkkiAnd of course, shunaliases Andromeda.

The latter is among the most popular. Especially for his good feelings and the great battles he waged throughout the manga and anime. Like his companions, he showed great courage and courage in many battles.

The Andromeda Knight He was one of those who showed his human side on more than one occasion. He was someone very sensitive, and he never really wanted to fight.

But circumstances forced him to do so, so he had to give his best in every fight. However, he always showed mercy to his enemies and gave them the opportunity to surrender or retreat.

shun He is also someone who cares a lot about his friends and is willing to sacrifice.

That is something that is associated with the constellation you have in Saint Seiya. Interestingly, the way she behaved made him an LGBT + icon for many fans.

For this reason and when they changed his sex in the new 3D series, it generated a lot of controversy. It was not the cause of the failure of the project but it did contribute to Netflix I will not renew it for more seasons. Despite this, the popularity of this bronze saint it keeps.

Dalin Cosplay recreates Andromeda from La Mole

shun is a character that has survived the test of time, so it’s not uncommon for there to be many fan art and cosplay based on it. On this occasion we bring you an interpretation from Dalyn Cosplayas presented in the edition of The Mole of this year.

It’s a cosplay gender bender (sex change) or is it based on the anime in 3D? We leave it to the interpretation of each one. What we must say is that it was very good.

The outfit he wears and his accessories recreate as closely as possible the appearance of the Andromeda Knight on Saint Seiya. That extends to the chain he wears as well as the wig, although perhaps the hue should have been a little greener.

The ornament on the head is in the wrong position. But they are just a few details that could have been better. There were several other cosplayers who brought the characters of the series to life in The Moleas seen in one of the photos in this note.

