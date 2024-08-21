He is sadly dead Alexander Reyes, the 27-year-old young man involved in a tragic road accident near Pioltello. The boy was crossing the road when he was hit by a hit-and-run driver whose driver didn’t even stop to help him.

Here are the latest updates on this very sad story.

Pioltello: hit-and-run driver hits 27-year-old boy and then runs away

A few days ago a 27 year old boy, Alexander Reyes, was hit by apirate car who didn’t even stop to give him first aid. Apparently the man wasn’t alone, but was in the company of a woman which, presumably, turns out to be his fiancée.

The boy was crossing the street when a black car white he literally ran him over, leaving him bleeding and near death on the side of the road. The driver in question then ran away but it seems that someone filmed the scene from a window.

Residents of the area were questioned to find out if anyone had seen anything. The security cameras which, in fact, could have filmed the scene, allowing us to trace the hit-and-run driver.

Alexander Reyes died in hospital

The woman who was with Alexander at the time of the accident and who apparently appears to be his mother called for help. fiancée. The boy was then hospitalized in code red at the hospital Niguardabut unfortunately he passed away a few hours ago.

The wounds reported were too serious to be treated and in the end the epilogue reached was the worst ever. The police are investigating the dynamics of the accident, even if it is thought that the hit-and-run driver did not stop because drunk or under the influence of narcotic substances. In any case, the search for the culprit continues and he will be accused of voluntary homicide and of failure to provide assistance.