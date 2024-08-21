It is not yet known whether the boy was the victim of an attack or whether he was struck by a sudden illness.

Such cases rarely happen, especially without any concrete references to what happened, in addition to the truly shocking manner in which the discovery was made. We are talking about a lad who was found literally in the middle of the street, unconscious and in conditions that are yet to be verified but, at first glance, serious.

It is still a mystery what happened along the Casilina Streetin the municipality of Alatri, in the province of Frosinone. The 22-year-old in the middle of the road was found on the ground, unconscious and in critical condition. The investigations are ongoing and only in the next few hours will we have more information and details on what happened to him.

Rescued promptly, the boy was rushed to the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, where he is currently hospitalizedThe alarm was raised around 3am last night, when the Carabinieri of the Frosinone Radiomobile Unit intervened following a report received on the single emergency number, 112.

Someone in fact noticed the young man’s silhouette along the road and immediately called for help. The boy was found, as we said, along the Casilina, precisely near the junction for the Panorama shopping center, on the edge of Alatri.

The boy was lying near a mopedpresumably the one who was driving. Unconscious, the young man was immediately assisted by 118 health workers and rushed to the Emergency Room of the Spaziani hospital in Frosinone with a red code. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, where doctors took care of him but still considered him to be in danger of life. The prognosis remains reserved.

At this time, the Carabinieri are analyzing the CCTV footage of video surveillance of the area to try to better understand the dynamics of the incident. At the moment, the authorities are maintaining the utmost confidentiality. It is not yet known whether the boy was the victim of an assault, whether he was struck by an illness while riding his scooter. It is also believed that he had an accident without anyone helping him.