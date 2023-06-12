The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said today, Monday, that the United States intends to restore its membership in the organization, starting this month.

Washington withdrew from the organization’s membership in December 2018 during the term of former President Donald Trump, due to accusations of bias and mismanagement.

“It is an act of great confidence in UNESCO and in multilateralism,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement announcing the re-joining of the organization.

The proposed plan must be submitted to UNESCO’s General Conference for approval by member states, and some of those states have called for an extraordinary session soon to make a decision.

When the United States left the organization, it owed it $542 million.

Azoulay, who was elected to the post in 2017, has implemented reforms in the past few years to address the reasons for Washington’s withdrawal.