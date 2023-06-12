Le Mans, Ferrari triumphs, Leclerc and Sainz applaud

The victory of Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans it restored enthusiasm to all the Prancing Horse fans, making them experience a Sunday of Schumacherian memory. That apotheosis that the Reds has been looking for in Formula 1 for 16 years. And, considering how the 2023 car was born, we can also say 17.

Charles Leclerc, the man who replaced the champions of the past in the hearts of Ferraristi, wanted to rejoice closely with the Hypercar team, cheering on the #50 and #51 Ferraris throughout the 24 Hours. And, when the car of Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado returned from the lap of honour, the Monegasque immortalized the moment on Instagram.

The social post

“Congratulations guys“, with a heart that tells a lot about the love that Leclerc feels for Ferrari red.

Carlos Sainz also wanted to compliment under Ferrari’s social posts: “Great team, go Ferrari!“, commented the Spaniard. The two drivers are trying to get the Scuderia out of the quicksand, with an SF-23 not only far from Red Bull but which also suffered a counterattack from Mercedes at Montmeló, a circuit which exposed Ferrari’s usual problems to tire degradation especially at high fuel loads.