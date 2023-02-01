The Shakira affair and the social attacks have affected the soul of the footballer’s new flame.

Keep lingering the song of Shakira published a few weeks ago in which he attacks his ex-boyfriend harshly Pique but also his new flame Clara Chia Marti. And Clara would have reacted badly to this media wave that has been reserved for her and rumors of the last few hours speak of an emergency hospitalization in a clinic in Barcelona.

The new girlfriend of Gerard Pique she would have gone to the hospital in the throes of severe anxiety attacks due to a period of high stress where she found herself at the center of constant controversy after the release of Shakira’s song.

In her song, the Colombian singer harshly attacks both her ex-partner Pique and her new flame, making comparisons with less valuable objects such as a Twingo with a Ferrari or a Casio with a rolex.

These words and this social pressure would have affected Clara’s soul as she grappled with anxiety attacks that were no longer manageable.

Everything was amplified even after Pique and Clara published their first photo together on social networks, sanctioning their relationship. The comments from Shakira’s fans have been numerous and some really harsh. “You are nothing compared to Shakira”, “Pretty your daughter”, “Only infidels like this photo” – are just some of the comments that arrived under the post.

A series of attacks that hurt the young girl.