Unemployment continues to fall in the Region of Murcia and has already accumulated five consecutive months of decline. Last July, the Community had 84,346 people registered on the unemployment lists, which represents a reduction of 6.17% compared to the figure registered in the same month of 2022, one point below the national average (7.14 ). In addition, the Region was the sixth community in which the number of unemployed decreased the least compared to the previous year.

The data for July offered by the Ministry of Labor reveal that 879 new contracts were signed in the last 31 days, 1.03% more than in June.

Last July also produced positive data at the national level, since 10,968 citizens left their unemployment situation and joined the labor market, reducing the number of unemployed by 0.41% compared to the month of June and by 7.14 % compared to the data for July 2022. A total of 2,667,874 people are registered on the unemployment lists in Spain as a whole.

The services sector continues to lead in hiring



The summer campaign continued marking the drop in unemployment in the Region of Murcia last month. This sector was the one in which, in absolute terms, the greatest number of contracts were made. Thus, in July a total of 597 people left the unemployment lists, which represents a decrease in the number of unemployed in services of 1.06%.

Regarding agriculture, unemployment fell by 2.29% in the last month, when a total of 115 people started working. The absolute number of unemployed in this sector is 4,912 people in July.

Similar data is provided by industry, a sector that reduced its number of unemployed by 1.73% last month, after 147 citizens signed a work contract. In the industry, a total of 8,338 people were unemployed last month.

For its part, the construction sector was the only one that produced negative figures last month, since instead of moderating its unemployment rate, it increased. Up to 138 people lost their jobs in the sector, which represents a rise of 2.21% compared to the number of unemployed in the construction of the previous month. The total number of unemployed amounts to 6,389.

