Annuities, FdI-M5s axis in favor of confirming the squeeze. But on allowances…

The agendas on the budget of the Chamber of Deputies for the 2023 financial year were presented in Montecitorio, which will be voted by the hemicycle on Thursday. And an unprecedented ‘axis’ between the Brothers of Italy and the 5-star Movement on the subject of annuities is taking place. An agenda of Brothers of Italy – first signed by Foti and Donzelli – in fact aims to confirm the squeeze and invites “to maintain for all beneficiaries, deputies and former deputies, the current legislation on calculation on a contribution basis, on the basis of resolution no. 14 adopted by the Office of Presidency at the meeting of 12 July 2018 and subsequent amendments, with which the amount of the end-of-term indemnity due was redetermined, according to the contribution calculation method”.

The 5 Star Movement is on the same wavelength. The pentastellati – with an odg first signed by the parent company Silvestri – invite the President’s Office and the College of Quaestors “not to proceed with the periodic adjustment of the amounts of parliamentary allowances, except for their reduction”. In another agenda, the 5 Star Movement underlines that “the abolition of the cut in annuities represents an absolutely negative signal in a country whose citizens are still suffering the devastating effects of a pandemic and those connected to an ongoing conflict in Ukraine that does not mention to subside and which has tangible consequences in the economic and social life of the country”. And invites “the Bureau and the College of Quaestors to take a firm and rigorous position with respect to the maintenance of resolution no. 14 of 2018”, in order “to oppose and react to any possible demolition attempt, even of a partial nature”.

But according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, today in the Chamber where the budget must be approved “Maurizio Lupi, leader of Noi Moderati, presented an agenda (which counts as an amendment) to equalize the economic treatment of deputies to that of senatorswith a consequent gift of a few hundred euros (in addition to the benefits) for the honorable ones”. According to the Fatto Quotidiani, “the 5stars will present a text to avoid changes in the allowances, if not downwards, but to understand the current situation, it is enough recall what Mulè had promoted, on behalf of FI: a “periodic adjustment” of the allowances of parliamentarians, canceling the block that for over 15 years has no longer linked them to those of the section presidents of the Court of Cassation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

