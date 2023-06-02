Unemployment continues to drop in the Region of Murcia. The number of unemployed fell by 3.41% in May. In total, the Community registered 86,969 unemployed, 3,067 less than in April, according to data published by the Ministry of Labor this Friday. At the national level, Spain reported 2,739,110 unemployed, 49,260 less than in April, 1.77% less in relative values.

May has been the third consecutive month in which the Region of Murcia experienced a drop in the number of unemployed. Since February, the month in which the highest number of unemployed people in Spain was recorded in 2023, the following months have seen a progressive decrease in the number of unemployed.

The average affiliation to Social Security in the Region of Murcia stood at 652,348 people in May, which means an increase of 10,833 in absolute terms with respect to the previous month (1.69%).

Spain registered a general decrease in unemployment in all autonomous communities and cities. Where the greatest decrease was experienced was in Andalusia, while La Rioja was the autonomous community where the decrease in unemployment was least noticeable. The Region of Murcia is in the center of the table, being the eighth community that registered the greatest decrease in the number of unemployed.

Unemployment falls this month in the Region of Murcia in all sectors. The sector in which this decrease was most noticeable was Services, which registered 57,715 unemployed, 2,162 less than the previous month, 3.61% less.

It is followed by the Industry sector with 8,603 unemployed, 327 less than in April, 3.66%. It also decreased in Agriculture, 5,070 unemployed in April, 230 less than the previous month, 4.34% in relative terms. Finally, Construction, which reported 6,325 people without work, 168 less than the previous month, 2.59%.