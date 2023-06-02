













Horimiya: The Missing Pieces already has a release date

In the new trailer for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces reveals part of its opening and ending theme. The opening will be in charge of Ami Sakaguchi with his song URL, while its closing will be in the hands of Omoinotake with his song Shiawase.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will adapt parts of the manga that didn’t make it to the screen with the 2021 series. We will have new faces or at least deeper sequences of them. In addition to the fact that the delivery will refresh us with the main couple.

It is a webmanga work written and illustrated by HERO. It began its publication in 2008 and belongs to the Square Enix label, to its Gangan Online magazine.

Source: Clover Works

horimiya it obtained ten compiled volumes in tankōbon format and an anime ova serialization was carried out by different studios in 2021.

The reception of horimiya was very favorable and before the premiere of The Missing Pieces fans are more than ready to be showered with cuteness.

The story follows a pair of very different high school students who, upon meeting, reveal very unexpected sides of themselves. Together they will build a new and bright path.

Where can I watch Horimiya?

Crunchyroll has available the first season of the anime series dubbed and subtitled in Spanish, it only consists of thirteen chapters.

The new installment of the series will arrive at Crunchyroll with the summer programming.

