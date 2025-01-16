Understanding each other better on the web: the Information and Relationships criterion

Imagine you are in a supermarket looking for cookies. The boxes are stacked, without labels or organized shelves. Everything seems like chaos, and you have to open each package to see if it contains the cookies you are looking for. Now imagine that someone enters that same supermarket, but cannot see the boxes or read the labels: they only hear a confusing echo that tells them nothing useful. Can you imagine how frustrating that would be?

That’s exactly what happens on a poorly organized website for people who rely on assistive technologies like screen readers. That is where the “Information and Relationships” criterion of WCAG 2.2 comes in. Its goal is to ensure that information and connections between elements on a page are clear, both to those who perceive it visually and to those who use tools to navigate.

An organized supermarket: the importance of labels

Let’s go back to the supermarket example, but this time with organized shelves: one aisle for candy, another for cereal, each package well labeled. Suddenly, everything is easier. This is how a well-designed website works. When we use clear titles, well-structured lists or properly organized tables, we are creating a map so that anyone can find what they are looking for without getting lost.

Let’s think about a form, for example, to sign up for a course or request a medical appointment. If each field is correctly labeled, anyone will know what information to enter. For those who use screen readers, that clarity is crucial as they hear the purpose of each field, such as “Name” or “Email.” Without those labels, the process can become a bumpy road, where the person doesn’t know if they are writing their name or their phone number.

Relationships matter, even on the web

Web pages not only present information, they also organize relationships: does this title belong in that paragraph? Is this data cell connected to this column? Without these clear connections, navigating a site can be like trying to solve a puzzle with the pieces mixed up and without the reference image.

Imagine that you are checking the class or public transportation schedules on a website. If data is not organized logically, a visually impaired person may not understand what time class starts or which bus line a schedule corresponds to. When those relationships are well designed, everything fits together: each piece of information is related to its title or header, and navigation becomes simple and direct.

Why does it matter so much?

Beyond meeting standards like WCAG 2.2, doing this well has a direct impact on people’s lives. For someone who cannot see the screen, a well-structured page is not just a technical issue: it is the difference between being able to make a medical appointment online or not being able to make it. For someone with cognitive difficulties, a clear and well-organized form is not just another procedure: it is the possibility of accessing essential services without frustration.

Making a website accessible is not just about aesthetics or complying with regulations. It is a matter of inclusion, of ensuring that everyone can participate on equal terms in the digital environment. And that inclusion not only benefits people with disabilities, but also any user. A clear and organized page is easier for everyone to use.

The power of a good structure

Every time we organize content logically, we put a little order in that digital chaos. You don’t have to be a tech expert to contribute to this. Writers can make sure to use clear headings that divide content into sections. Designers can organize information visually in a logical way. And those who manage web pages can verify that everything is organized so that it is understandable for anyone, regardless of their way of interacting with the web.

The criterion “Information and relationships” reminds us of something essential: the web is not only for those who see, hear or understand easily. It’s for everyone. And by better organizing information, we not only help those who need that structure, but we create clearer, more accessible and welcoming spaces for the entire community.