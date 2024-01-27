A few days ago, it was announced that 'Wizards of Waverly Place' would have a sequel and that it would feature the presence of David Henrie and Selena Gomez, who gave life to Justin and Alex, respectively, in the remembered series of disney. Likewise, controversy arose on social networks after the original cast of the fiction reunited, but without Jake T. Austin, the actor who played Max, the third child of the Russo family.

Austin's absence from the meeting could mean that he would not be part of the long-awaited sequel to the series, the same fate he would suffer. Dan Bensonanother actor from 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' who played Zeke, Justin's best friend. What would be the reason for his exclusion?

Why wouldn't Dan Benson return to 'Wizards of Waverly Place'?

In an interview with TMZ, Dan Benson highlighted his excitement over the announcement of a sequel to 'The Wizards of Waverly Place'but that he also felt sad because he feels that he will not be able to be part of the program due to the decisions he made.

“I think it's super exciting that fans have the opportunity to relive their childhood and see the characters they used to love return. I love the premise and the new idea they are developing for the show. But, another part of me feels very sad because I know for sure that I will definitely not be a part of it.“said the actor who played Zeke Beakerman.

“Do I think that doing porn complicated the possibility of playing my character again? Yes, the short answer is yes. I think I put them in a situation where they have no choice. “They can't reasonably bring my character back without also bringing the full weight of my personal decisions,” added Benson, who creates adult content on OnlyFans.

Which original actors from 'Wizards of Waverly Place' will be in the sequel?

As Deadline announced, David Henrie and Selena Gomez will be executive producers of the sequel to 'The Wizards of Waverly Place'; However, Gomez will participate as a guest star in the program, unlike Henrie, who will be an active part in the new fiction.

On the other hand, a few days ago a photograph went viral in which both of them appeared alongside David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played their parents in the production. They thus held a kind of reunion for a large part of the original cast, which generated suspicions about more returns for the sequel. However, in the absence of official confirmation, said meeting would have been only for the podcast that DeLuise has together with Jennifer Stone, who gave life to Harper Finkle.

Part of the original cast of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' reunited, but the absence of Jake T. Austin was notable. Photo: David DeLuise/Instagram

What will the sequel to 'Wizards of Waverly Place' be about?

The sequel to 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' will show us an adult Justin Russo, who will leave his powers in order to live as a normal human with his wife, who will be played by Mimi Gianopulos, and his two children, whose roles will fall to Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko.

But the magic will return to Justin when he receives a visit from a talented sorceress, a role that will be filled by Janice LeAnn Brown, who will ask him to guide her and help her develop her powers. Given this, the eldest Russo will have to remember his past to save the future of the magical world.