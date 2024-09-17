“Digital healthcare is not just technology. It is a revolution in the way healthcare services are provided, a radical change that involves all of us: from healthcare professionals to citizens. For the first time in the history of our National Health Service, we have access to the clinical data of all Italians, creating extraordinary conditions for the benefit of those who suffer and the professionals who assist them. This change goes beyond technology, it represents a new vision of healthcare”. This was stated by Alessio Butti, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for Innovation, in a video message at the conference on digital healthcare Connected Care organized by Fnopi, the National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders, currently underway in Bologna.

“We are building a new digital healthcare model that is based on three main pillars – he explained – The Electronic Health Record (EHR 2.0), telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI). These tools represent the foundation of a healthcare system that is certainly more efficient and accessible. At the heart of this system is the healthcare data ecosystem, a federated interoperability tool that involves Regions and public administrations in a national ecosystem for sharing clinical data. Privacy is a fundamental priority. Clinical data is among the most sensitive information in absolute terms. We are investing over 310 million euros in digital skills, training, and digital culture to prepare healthcare professionals for this extraordinary challenge of digitalization. EHR 2.0 and telemedicine are essential to strengthen local healthcare with AI acting as an accelerator. AI does not replace healthcare professionals – he specifies – but enhances their capacity for diagnosis and treatment, improving the speed and effectiveness of clinical decisions especially in diagnostic imaging and in the management of chronic diseases”.