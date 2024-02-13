













We already told you a little about WWE 2K24's Showcase mode, which serves to relive many of the classic matches from the Showcase of the Immortals: Wrestlemania. To give us a better idea of ​​everything we can relive, a video was released as a trailer that gives us a look at those era-making battles.

Just to give you an idea, in Wrestlemania 3 we will have Randy Savage against Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan against Andre The Giant. From Wrestlemania 10 we will have Eddie Guerrero against Kurt Angle. Then, at WM25 we have the first match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. We will even feature the battle between Bret Hart and Roddy “Rowdy” Piper.

There will even be room for more modern duels like Bianca Belair against Asuka or Charlotte Flair against Rhea Ripley. We will even have Bray Wyatt against John Cena in a fight that, to this day, everyone continues to comment on. Will we end the stories at Wrestlemania?

WWE 2K24: how many fighters will it have on the roster?

According to the information available, WWE 2K24 will feature the largest number of wrestlers in a video game of this nature: 200. At the time of writing this article there are already 80 confirmed plus several more that, at this time, are a rumor.

For example, we have Judgment Day on its basis without JD McDonagh, but the latter will surely be there. There will also be Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in the form of the NWO. Bloodine will be complete, although maybe Jey would be out of this group. New Day is also confirmed, with everything and Big E.

Logan Paul and Muhammad Ali will be part of WWE 2K24, R-Truth, Seth Rollins and the Ultimate Warrior will be in the game. There are many that we will never finish.

It seems that this edition has everything to meet the fan service, it just needs to be a good game like the previous installments. Are you excited about this launch? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

