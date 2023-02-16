Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE donated the search and rescue equipment used in the “Gentle Knight 2” operations to the benefit of the Syrian Civil Defense after announcing the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, and in coordination with the local authorities in Syria. About its completion of search and rescue operations in Syria, and the transition to the stage of “support and training” 10 days after the catastrophe of the earthquake that struck separate areas in Turkey and Syria.
The working hours amounted to about 240 hours, and the number of individuals participating in the search and rescue operation in Syria reached 42.
The team will continue its tasks, which will focus on providing all logistical support and training the Syrian search and rescue team to deal with any cases if it is found that there are trapped or stranded people.
Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al-Kaabi, commander of the Emirati search and rescue team in Syria, said that the work plan was successful, and there are currently no reports of missing persons or trapped under the rubble, stressing that the team will remain with the aim of providing all logistical support, and training the Syrian search and rescue team, to deal with any Cases if found trapped or stuck.
The leader of the rescue team added that the United Arab Emirates donated all the search and rescue equipment, which was used in the first phase, to the Syrian Civil Defense, with the aim of benefiting from it in the future in a way that reflects the extent of the brotherly bond between the two brotherly countries. And the mechanism of using these advanced technical devices and equipment.
The search and rescue team, led by Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al-Kaabi, has worked since the beginning of his arrival to harness all capabilities to make the operations successful in rescuing the largest number of survivors under the rubble in light of the cold weather conditions, and seeking to alleviate the suffering of the brothers in Syria affected by the earthquake.
#directives #President #State #UAE #donates #rescue #equipment #Syria #search #operations
Leave a Reply