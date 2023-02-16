Daniel Catano He is still in the eye of the hurricane for what happened last Sunday in Ibagué, when he responded to the aggression of a fan and that cost him the red card.

While waiting to know if the Disciplinary Committee sanctions Cataño for his behavior, a decision that could be made this Thursday, it was learned that the fan would sue Cataño.

Cataño, in trouble

Is about Alexander Montenegrothe Tolima fan who invaded the field, hit the soccer player and then apologized for his gesture. Cataño sued the fan for personal injuries.

Now it has been known that the fan, also feeling affected by Cataño’s response, will also file legal action for the same reason, “personal injury”as he said on the news CM&.

“I ask Daniel to excuse me, in any case I understand that he is a human being, he deserves respect and I think that at the time suddenly the fans of Deportes Tolima also deserved the same respect… Due to personal injuries, anyway , because the blow that I receive after the push is always serious”, said the fanatic to the news CM&.

Expulsion of Daniel Cataño

Alexander has a three-year sanction, in which he will not be able to enter the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium and is exposed to more sanctions.

Regretful

The fan hopes to be able to return to the stadium sooner, through work as a football coexistence manager.

“The most beautiful thing for me is to watch soccer and if it were an act that allows me to return to the stadiums in Colombia and raise awareness, I would be very happy,” he added.

The fan clarified that he is sorry for his actions and that he is now going through bad times as a result of what he did.

“These are the consequences of my actions and today many people write to me. Many Millonarios fans threaten me. I would like to apologize to those fans who traveled to Ibagué and paid for their ticket and their trip. Without measuring the consequences, I jumped onto the field of play, without understanding the magnitude of the problem that would result. I offer my public apologies, because I messed it up. I damaged a sporting event with more than 20,000 people and nothing justifies the mistake. I have to accept it. I’m seeing the consequences. I have to be out of town,” he said.

The match between Tolima and Millonarios was rescheduled for March 29 at 8 pm News is expected regarding eventual sanctions for what happened. This Thursday, both Cataño and Tolima have a deadline to deliver their defenses before the Disciplinary Committee.

