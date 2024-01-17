Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation announced the provision of approximately 30 million dirhams ($8.1 million) to support the programs of the United Nations Children’s Fund. UNICEF.”

This came during the participation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in the work of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during the period from January 15 to 19, where the Foundation signed a partnership commitment with UNICEF, with the aim of improving living conditions and providing a food safety net for vulnerable groups of people. Children and women in many countries around the world, especially those facing crises and difficult circumstances, where children and women suffer from severe living problems and malnutrition.

Both sides aspire that the new partnership will be an important step that contributes to ensuring that every child and woman receives the necessary nutrition to protect them from malnutrition, and helps achieve their development potential in the long term.

Under this partnership, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation joins a group of global partners such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), by providing approximately 30 million dirhams ($8.1 million) as a contribution to the Nutrition Fund. The Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), managed by UNICEF, is a new financing mechanism designed to accelerate the implementation of policies, programs and assistance directed at ending the phenomenon of child wasting. This donation will enable the Child Nutrition Fund to provide basic nutritional supplements and therapeutic meals to more than 270,000 children and women during The next three years, which is in line with the goals of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in combating hunger and malnutrition, and helping the less fortunate groups around the world.

– A comprehensive framework…

His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: “Cooperation with UNICEF comes from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to support those in need, and represents the support of the Fund.” Child nutrition with about 30 million dirhams to provide basic nutritional supplements and meals for more than 270,000 children and women during the next three years, as an extension of several partnerships concluded by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation with international organizations, in order to intensify efforts to develop sustainable policies and solutions, and provide the necessary funding. to apply it.

His Excellency added, “The Initiatives Foundation’s support for the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), which was launched by UNICEF with the aim of eliminating the problem of child wasting around the world, reflects our awareness of the magnitude of the problem of child malnutrition and its impact that hinders the process of development and societal and economic progress, and our confidence that the comprehensive framework of action On which the Child Nutrition Fund is based, it is capable of bringing about meaningful and sustainable change in the context of preventing, treating, and eliminating the causes of child wasting problems.”

– Supporting vulnerable communities.

For her part, Kitty van der Heijden, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF, said: “We value this partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which aims to support nutrition programs for children and mothers in the most vulnerable and poor communities.

Proper nutrition is the basis for children’s survival, growth and development. Children who receive good nutrition have a better ability to grow, develop, learn, and achieve their ambitions. They are also more able to resist diseases and withstand crises. We look forward to this partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives Foundation. “globally, to achieve tangible results to improve the nutrition of children and women.”

The partnership between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and UNICEF represents a renewed commitment towards providing a better future for the most vulnerable groups of children and women, and evidence of close cooperation and concerted efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, especially in the face of escalating global challenges, the most prominent of which is inequality. Conflicts and climate crises.

According to the World Health Organization, undernutrition causes the death of 1.3 million children annually in the world, or 45% of all child deaths, as 52 million children under the age of five suffer from wasting, 17 million children suffer from severe wasting, and 155 million children suffer from stunting, while 41 million children suffer from wasting. One million children are overweight or obese.

– Eliminate hunger.

The initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation include dozens of initiatives and institutions that implement charitable and humanitarian work programs in various parts of the world within five main axes: aid, humanitarian and relief, health care and combating disease, spreading education and knowledge, inventing the future and leadership, and empowering communities, in a way that supports… Institutional humanitarian work achieves its sustainability, expands its positive impact, establishes a culture of hope in the region and the world, and contributes to achieving the desired development for a better future. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, through its five axes, spent 1.4 billion dirhams in the year 2022, contributing to improving the lives of 102 million people. People in 100 countries, and 30 million and 200 thousand people benefited from the programs and initiatives of the humanitarian and relief aid axis, an increase of about 7.3 million beneficiaries over the year 2021, and the volume of spending on various initiatives, projects and programs under this axis reached 910 million dirhams, an increase of 493 million over the year 2021.