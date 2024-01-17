As you know, Foamstars will launch on February 6, 2024 on PS5 and PS4 and will be available without additional costs for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Foamstars will receive additional content for at least one year . This was declared by Square Enix itself, through the voice of producer Kosuke Okatani, on the microphones of the VGC newspaper, which wants to guarantee players good support. Let's imagine that the term was established in relation to the success or otherwise of the game, i.e. the formation of a large and stable user base.

A year and then?

Square Enix it already has the classic monetization systems typical of live services planned, such as a season pass and paid cosmetic content. You will also gain experience points by playing to level up.

Okatani explained that Square Enix adopted the same system as many other modern games so that it would be immediately familiar to players. Executive Director Rich Briggs then added that all content related to the gameplay they will be free. We're talking about new characters, new modes and new maps.

In this way we want to avoid fragmentation of the user base, while still giving the possibility of purchasing items to customize the game.

Naturally, players will have a fundamental role and their feedback will be essential to improve the gaming experience, as explained by Okatani himself.

When asked what might happen if Foamstars isn't successful, Briggs responded: “We've currently announced that we have a year of support planned, which obviously means that based on the players and the success of the game, we will be flexible on what that means. of what it means to get through the first year.”

If you want more information, read our Foamstars review.