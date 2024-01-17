Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”; The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation pledged to provide about 37 million dirhams ($10 million) to support the health sector in Gaza, to help it provide basic medical supplies to the population, especially children, in light of the difficult circumstances that Gaza is witnessing.

This came within a letter of intent signed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation with the World Health Organization, to support humanitarian efforts and address the urgent health needs of the residents of the Gaza Strip, on the sidelines of its participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which will be held from 15 to January 19, under the slogan “Rebuilding Confidence.”

The signing of the letter of intent, which was signed by His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and His Excellency Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, embodies the Initiatives Foundation’s commitment to working to improve The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and supporting the health sector, which suffers from a severe lack of resources and capabilities.

(well-established approach)

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: This initial pledge to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip comes as a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him). ), to stand by the Palestinian people by providing humanitarian and relief aid, and meeting their basic needs, especially in light of the difficult circumstances experienced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.

He added: The new cooperation with the World Health Organization comes within the framework of a close partnership between the two sides, and the new financial contribution represents an embodiment of the UAE’s firm approach to harnessing all efforts and capabilities to alleviate the suffering of our brothers.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi indicated that the efforts of the Initiatives Foundation will continue to strengthen the capabilities of the health sector in Gaza to enable it to provide medical care and emergency response to the needs of the residents of the Strip.

(life-saving supplies)

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said: We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation for supporting the emergency efforts undertaken by the World Health Organization in Gaza. The new cooperation is particularly important, as this initial pledge comes at a time when the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening, and the health sector is witnessing a significant deterioration as a result of the continued targeting of health care facilities and the shortage of medical supplies, which has led to the inability to provide an adequate medical response.

(Ensure availability of supplies)

Under the letter of intent, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation will, in accordance with the initial pledge, provide support to the World Health Organization to implement a group of health projects in the Gaza Strip, including supporting the Strip’s hospitals and providing emergency medical supplies and logistical support. Providing health services to targeted beneficiaries; Providing psychological and social support, especially for children; And work to prevent and control infections.

The anticipated funding from the Initiatives Foundation supports the organization’s operational plan in the Palestinian territories, which focuses on ensuring the availability of life-saving medical supplies and equipment in Gaza, as well as the availability of fuel necessary to operate health facilities.