Under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, the authority opened the “Farmers’ Market for Wholesale Sale” in Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.
The opening of the market comes within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed’s keenness to empower the local product and increase the income of farm owners, in addition to stimulating the movement of internal trade and strengthening the food security system.
The “Farmers’ Wholesale Market” operates daily from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., until next May. The market provides 13 marketing platforms for 20 farmers, and can sell about 20 tons of local agricultural products daily, according to the wholesale system for retail and wholesale traders, and consumers who wish to buy medium and large quantities.
The market is supported and sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, as part of its endeavor to open innovative marketing channels for small producers in the agricultural field, both plant and animal, and to enhance the competitiveness of the local product and facilitate its access to consumers. The “Salal” company, which is affiliated with ADQ, manages the market and registers farmers wishing to participate and sell their farm products directly to wholesalers and retailers.
His Excellency Saeed Al-Bahri Al-Amiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, said: “The farmers’ markets initiative receives great interest and support from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, in Within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to develop the agricultural sector and increase the income of farmers, in addition to enhancing the competitiveness of the local product.
He explained: “Establishing a wholesale farmers’ market is a unique experience that allows farmers to communicate directly with retailers without the need for intermediaries, which guarantees farmers a fair price for their products, and also ensures that consumers enjoy fresh local products of high quality and at a reasonable cost.”
Al-Amiri indicated that the market is an opportunity for wholesale and retail merchants to buy fresh products directly from Abu Dhabi farms, which ensures the sustainability of their access to the daily production of farms, helps support the local economy, and stimulates internal trade.
The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety praised the efforts of the “Salal” company in the process of preparing and managing the market, stressing the keenness of governmental and semi-governmental agencies to support the local product and help farmers and breeders to market their products.
Salmeen Al-Amri, CEO of Silal, said: “We have always taken the initiative to implement the directives of the wise leadership regarding the promotion and empowerment of local farmers. ».
He added, “There are 20 platforms to display farmers’ products, with a capacity of up to 20 tons of various agricultural products, and they have been equipped for direct trading between farm owners and traders without the need for an intermediary, which guarantees better returns for farmers.”
Al-Amiri indicated that the location of the wholesale farmers’ market is typical. The Port Zayed area has a wide reputation as a permanent destination for buyers, wholesalers and retailers, in addition to wide segments of consumers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
#directives #Mansour #bin #Zayed. #opening #farmers #market #wholesale #sale #Mina #Zayed
Leave a Reply