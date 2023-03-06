Vice Mayor Rakova: in Moscow, AI can now search for 9 pathologies at the same time in one picture

In Moscow, the capabilities of the integrated artificial intelligence (AI) service have been expanded – now it can simultaneously detect up to nine pathologies on a CT scan. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, described the new capabilities of neural networks that help doctors in the capital’s medical institutions.

According to her, in addition to signs of lung cancer, COVID-19, osteoporosis of the spine, thoracic aortic aneurysm, pulmonary hypertension, hydrothorax, coronary heart disease by the degree of calcification of the coronary arteries and the volume of paracardial fat, the tool has also learned to detect pulmonary emphysema.

Rakova noted that for almost three years in Moscow, artificial intelligence has been helping doctors to effectively detect the slightest deviations from the norm in medical images.

"Let me explain with an example how it works. The patient was sent for research to exclude coronavirus pneumonia, and artificial intelligence, after analyzing the image, found additional signs of emphysema, which was not the purpose of the examination. This tool helps the doctor not to miss significant pathologies." Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

Algorithms mark the areas of possible pathologies on the medical image with color hints, make measurements that are of clinical value to the doctor when making a diagnosis to the patient, and also make a description. At the same time, one of the main advantages of the technology is that it can detect pathologies at an early stage, when they may not be visible to the human eye.

The social complex of the Moscow government explained that smart algorithms have been working since 2020 as part of an experiment to introduce computer vision technologies in healthcare – a project of the Social Development Complex of the Moscow City Hall based on the Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine of the DZM with the support of the Department of Information Technology. Since 2023, in Moscow, the analysis of preventive mammography studies using neural networks has received the official status of a medical service and received a special tariff. The capital has become the first region in Russia where the use of artificial intelligence algorithms is paid for from compulsory medical insurance funds.

Moscow has been digitizing the healthcare system for more than 10 years, the social complex emphasized. They noted that automation based on artificial intelligence technologies improves the productivity and quality of work of radiology specialists. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the availability of medical care for patients is significantly increased. In turn, the implementation of the project to introduce computer vision into medicine allows creating and developing a market for artificial intelligence services in radiation diagnostics.