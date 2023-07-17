The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador I declare that yes, it will comply with the precautionary measures imposed by the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) not to mention Xóchitl Gálvez in La Mañanerabut it will Under protest…almost almost “reluctantly”.

According to the leader of the so-called Fourth Transformation, these types of restrictions are imposed by a group of powerful people who considered themselves the owners of the country and who are now against their government.

López Obrador criticized his political opponents, stating that they are spoiled and would like to silence him while they speak. In this context, he mentioned Xóchitl Gálvez, who went from selling jello to becoming a millionaire, according to investigations related to her companies for receiving 1.5 billion pesos as a public official. Although he has not yet been restricted from speaking about the senator in his morning conference, since the head of the Executive assures that the INE has not yet officially notified him, the president warned that he only has a few hours left to do so.

Reluctantly!

He President Lopez Obrador stressed that it will abide by the recommendations and legal orders imposed by the INE, but noted that these limit their freedom of expression, reply and right to dissent. He believes that his opponents want to keep him on a leash and silent, which he considers a setback for democracy.

Regarding

, the president revealed that the senator filed complaints against him, but now it has been discovered that she herself has two companies that obtained million-dollar contracts from the government and developers for nine years, for a total of 1.5 billion pesos. This situation raises doubts about the cleanliness of her political participation.

“Campaign against AMLO”

López Obrador also stressed that the campaign against him has the greatest effect in Mexico City, where a larger middle class is located and where all the country’s media outlets are based.

According to the president, the media influence and “stun” people with negative information about his government, especially due to the influence they exert in a city that receives many visitors.