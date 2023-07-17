It will open its doors in a few days Season 1 Of Diablo 4but there are still many doubts about how Blizzard has decided to structure the Season of Husks and season passes of the game. In this regard, the development team wanted to reassure players that to get all the rewards up for grabs it will not be necessary to play for a disproportionate number of hours.

In an interview with Forbes, game director Joe Shely and general manager Rod Fergusson wanted to clarify the confusion around the Diablo 4 Pass, explaining that to get to the 100th rank of the rewards it will not be absolutely necessary to bring your seasonal character to level 100 by the end of the season.

“We want to make sure that users who play at different intensities can still complete the Battle Pass,” Shely said. “Even if you only play for a few hours a week, if you do the challenges you should be able to complete the full Battle Pass by the end of the 12 week season.”

In the interview it was also confirmed that through the Diablo 4 Battle Pass it will be possible also get some Silver, the Premium currency of Diablo 4, similar to the V-Buck of the Fortnite Pass. However, unlike Epic Games’ battle royale, the amount of Silver obtained through a Pass will not be enough to purchase that of the following season.