The new Advocate General of the Union, Jorge Rodrigo Araújo Messias, announced on Monday (2.Jan.2022) the creation of the National Attorney of the Union for the Defense of Democracywhich will have among its functions the “tackling misinformation about public policies”.

The powers of the new prosecution are set out in the Decree No. 11,328 of January 1, 2023 –complete on here (2 MB). The document, however, does not explain the criteria that will be used by the area to define what would be legitimate information or “fake news”. It also does not detail how the structure of the new prosecution will be and what methodology for monitoring the facts will be used.

O Power360 sought the AGU this Tuesday (3.Jan) to ask for details on the performance of the new attorney in the “tackling misinformation about public policies” and based on what criteria this will be done. The digital newspaper also got in touch to find out:

what will be the structure of the new prosecution and who would be its attorney;

whether there will be any kind of monitoring of what is classified as “disinformation” or whether the organ will act only when provoked;

whether there will be a manual that will define what it is “disinformation”.

The AGU did not have the information requested by the Power360 until the publication of this report, but indicated that it will forward explanations as soon as possible. The digital newspaper remains in contact with the institution and will update this text with what is sent so that it is clear what it is about and what the new attorney will do.

Read below the excerpt (marked in blue) that talks about facing the “disinformation about public policies”.

POSSESSION OF JORGE MESSIAS

The announcement of AGU’s new attribution was made during Jorge Messias’ inaugural speech. However, the name of the future representative of the National Attorney for the Defense of Democracy has not yet been presented.

The excerpt from the decree strictly says that the prosecution should “represent the Union, judicially and extrajudicially, in demands and procedures for responding to and confronting misinformation about public policies”.

It is also up to the new area of ​​the AGU, according to the decree, “propose the signing of international agreements and commitments for information sharing”. The document does not say what this competence is about.

The President’s Nominee Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to command the AGU was Deputy Chief of Legal Affairs in the Civil House in the government of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). He became known for being mentioned by the PT in a telephone conversation with Lula as “Bessiah”. The recording was released by Operation Lava Jato in 2016.

In his inauguration speech, which lasted about 37 minutes, Messias said he intends to “make a decisive contribution to the rescue of our democracy”. To that end, he defended theresumption of harmony” between the Three Powers and said that attacks against authorities “will no longer be tolerated”.

Watch the inauguration ceremony of Messias at AGU (1h46min):