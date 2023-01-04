PORTLAND, Oregon — For someone who wants his own species to go extinct, Les Knight is an extraordinarily happy-go-lucky human.

He has regularly hosted rooftop fireworks meteor shower parties. He hosted a full-length nude croquet game in his backyard, which, it should be noted, is surrounded by twenty-foot-tall laurel hedges.

Knight, 75, is the founder of the Voluntary Human Extinction movement, which is less a movement than an informal consortium of people who believe that the best thing humans can do to help Earth is stop having children.

Knight added the word “voluntary” decades ago to make it clear that adherents do not support mass murder or forced birth control, nor encourage suicide. His ethos is reflected in his motto: “May we live long and be extinct,” and in another of his mottos, which Knight hangs at various conventions and street fairs: “Thank you for not breeding.”

On November 15, Earth became home to a record eight billion people. The number is projected to peak at 10.4 billion in the coming decades, largely due to increases in life expectancy and declines in infant mortality.

One of the most effective ways to combat global warming, activists say, is to expand access to education for girls everywhere, in addition to birth control and family planning. Nearly half of all pregnancies worldwide, some 121 million a year, are unwanted. The Center for Biological Diversity has given out one million endangered species-themed condoms.

But it’s rare to find someone publicly going as far as Knight, who had a vasectomy in 1973 at age 25. He says that despite our many achievements, humans are a net disservice to Earth.

“Look what we did to this planet,” Knight said during a talk this fall. “We are not a good species.”

The group gained popularity when Knight created a website in 1996. Text-heavy but light-hearted, the site includes quotes from the philosopher Schopenhauer and caricatures from the artist Nina Paley, as well as arguments against procreation and adoption. It has been translated into some 30 languages ​​and is still a haven for many. Yet if the group’s provocative name suggests an embittered or even threatening founder, Knight seems anything but. He appears lucid and thoughtful.

While Knight may be against creating more humans, he shows great compassion for those that do exist. A high school substitute teacher for most of his working life, Knight is well liked by his students.

As a boy in Oregon, Knight watched as logging companies cleared the state’s forests. He attended the Oregon College of Education and joined the local chapter of Zero Population Growth, cementing his determination not to have children. “It was always because of the ecology, because of the damage that humans do,” he said.

Knight came to see humans as the most destructive invasive species.

“We came to be and then we went crazy,” he said. “And because we’re smart enough, we should know enough to put an end to it.”

And while the world’s population is at a record high, Knight said, that doesn’t get him down. “I never expected to be successful,” he said. “I think that’s the secret to not burning out.”

“Look what we did to this planet. We are not a good species.”

By: CARA BUCKLEY