From Wednesday retreat in Tirrenia, on June 13th the list of 23 players who will play in the continental tournament scheduled from June 21st to July 8th in Romania and Georgia
The adventure of the Under 21 national team in the final phase of the European Championship starts from the Tirrenia Olympic Training Centre. For Paolo Nicolato’s Azzurrini, an internship from Wednesday 7 to Monday 12 June which will precede the official announcement of the 23-man squad for the tournament, scheduled for Tuesday 13. The 24th edition of the European Championship will be played from 21 June to 8 July in Romania and Georgia, with three passes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games up for grabs. Inserted in Group D, Italy will be on stage in Cluj, Romania, where in the three matches of the group they will have to deal with Norway, Switzerland and France. The French will be the first opponents of Nicolato’s team, who will make his debut on Thursday 22 June at 20.45 at the Cluj Arena. The second match will see the Azzurrini pitted against Switzerland on Sunday 25 June (6.00 pm), while the match against Norway will take place on Wednesday 28 June (8.45 pm).
Nicolato has 28 squads for the Tirrenia rally: first call for Empoli midfielder Jacopo Fazzini.
Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Alessandro Sorrentino (Monza), Stefano Turati (Frosinone). Defenders: Andrea Cambiaso (Bologna), Giorgio Cittadini (Modena), Matteo Lovato (Salernitana), Caleb Okoli (Atalanta), Fabiano Parisi (Empoli), Niccolò Pierozzi (Reggina), Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana), Giacomo Quagliata (Cremonese), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Destiny Iyenoma Udogie (Udinese), Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria).
Midfielders: Edoardo Bove (Roma), Giovanni Fabbian (Reggina), Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli), Fabio Miretti (Juventus), Samuele Ricci (Turin), Nicolò Rovella (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Milan).
Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Empoli), Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio), Lorenzo Colombo (Lecce), Moise Bioty Kean (Juventus), Samuele Mulattieri (Frosinone), Gaetano Pio Oristanio (Volendam), Pietro Pellegri (Turin).
June 5, 2023 (change June 5, 2023 | 21:42)
