The adventure of the Under 21 national team in the final phase of the European Championship starts from the Tirrenia Olympic Training Centre. For Paolo Nicolato’s Azzurrini, an internship from Wednesday 7 to Monday 12 June which will precede the official announcement of the 23-man squad for the tournament, scheduled for Tuesday 13. The 24th edition of the European Championship will be played from 21 June to 8 July in Romania and Georgia, with three passes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games up for grabs. Inserted in Group D, Italy will be on stage in Cluj, Romania, where in the three matches of the group they will have to deal with Norway, Switzerland and France. The French will be the first opponents of Nicolato’s team, who will make his debut on Thursday 22 June at 20.45 at the Cluj Arena. The second match will see the Azzurrini pitted against Switzerland on Sunday 25 June (6.00 pm), while the match against Norway will take place on Wednesday 28 June (8.45 pm).