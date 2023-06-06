With age, people need to pay attention to the food they eat in order to help maintain their health and immunity.

And with the huge amount of information and studies, some people get confused about the foods that they should eat.

The American website “webmd.com”, which specializes in medical news, reviewed 13 foods that are beneficial with age.

1- FiberHigh-fiber foods, such as fruits, vegetables, oatmeal, nuts and legumes, can help lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and maintain a healthy weight.

2- Whole grains

They’re a great source of fiber and rich in B vitamins, which you’ll need more of as you age. Vitamin B6 and folic acid are key to maintaining a healthy brain. Even a small imperfection can make a subtle difference. Whole grains can also reduce your chances of developing heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. You should encourage eating whole wheat bread.

3- Nuts

Tree nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pistachios play a great role in anti-aging. These crunchy snacks contain special nutrients that can help delay or prevent age-related heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, nerve diseases and some types of cancer.

4- Water

As you age, not only does your body lose water, but your thirst also begins to diminish. This means that it will take longer to know when your fluids are running low. Water is food for your health in a lot of ways. It clogs your joints, helps control your body temperature, and affects your mood and how well you focus. Set eight glasses of water each day as your goal.

5- The fish

Fatty fish like salmon and tuna should be on your menu twice a week. They are high in omega-3 fatty acid, which is good for your brain. Low levels of this acid have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease. So, getting enough of it may improve your memory and your ability to learn new things. If you don’t eat fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are also good sources of this fatty acid.

6- Protein

High-protein foods combat the natural muscle loss that occurs with age. You have to eat protein in food like eggs, meat and dairy products instead of protein powders which may not give you many nutrients.

7- Dairy products

The calcium in dairy keeps your bones healthy, and can also reduce your risk of osteoporosis, colon cancer, and high blood pressure. After age 50, you’ll need 1,200 milligrams of calcium each day, which you can get through fat-free and low-fat dairy products. Milk and cheese aren’t your only options. You can still meet your calcium goal through things like yogurt.

8- Red and orange products

Watermelons, tomatoes, red and orange peppers, these fruits and vegetables are rich in a natural compound called lycopene. Studies show that foods that contain it can reduce your risk of developing some types of cancer and may protect you from strokes as well.

9- Cruciferous vegetables

Aging means a weakening of the immune system and the body’s defense against germs. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower can help support immunity. These vegetables have a chemical called sulforaphane that turns on immune cells so that they are better able to attack toxins that damage cells and cause disease over time. Eat them often, and they may reduce your risk of developing some types of cancer.

10- Dark leafy greens

To keep your eyes healthy, eat more leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens. The antioxidants in it can reduce the chances of developing cataracts and macular degeneration. Eat at least one meal a day, and you’ll also help avoid the slowdown in memory and thinking that can happen with age.

11- Avocado

Studies show that the antioxidants in this fruit can improve your memory and help you solve problems faster. Avocados may also lower blood cholesterol, reduce the likelihood of developing arthritis, help maintain a healthy weight, and protect skin from sun damage.

12- sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain a lot of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, which is key to healthy eyesight and skin. It also keeps the immune system strong. You would have to eat 23 cups of cooked broccoli to get the same amount of vitamin A that you would find in one medium sweet potato. For an extra boost, choose purple sweet potatoes. The compounds, which give it its bright color, may slow age-related changes in the brain.

13- Spices

It does more than flavor food. Spices contain antioxidants that help you stay healthy over the years. For example, garlic helps keep blood vessels open. Cinnamon can help lower cholesterol and triglycerides (blood fats). Turmeric may protect you from depression and Alzheimer’s disease, and it may have anti-cancer powers as well. Use fresh or dried spices.