Last Saturday night, the cathedral of Plasencia (Cáceres, 39,412 inhabitants) suffered a theft of jewels inside the museum, including the crown of the Virgen del Puerto, patron saint of the city, the crown of the Child Jesus, two crosses pectorals and several episcopal rings valued at more than one million euros.

The alarm was sounded on Sunday by the Chapter of the Placentine Cathedral when the workers from this place arrived at the premises to prepare the Palm Mass. At that moment they realized what had happened, so they filed the corresponding complaint with the National Police, which has taken charge of the investigation.

The most important stolen object is the crown of the Virgin and Child Jesus, made of solid gold thanks to donations from citizens in the last century, specifically in 1952. For its production, 2,261 grams of gold were used, more than 85 grams of platinum, 124 brilliants, 1,377 roses, 15 pearls, a Japanese pearl, 39 half pearls, 506 seed pearls, 44 turquoises, 53 emeralds, 175 topazes, 100 olivines and 12 tourmalines. All donations are recorded in the “Coronation Book” with the names of the people who wanted to appear or anonymously.

On the back of the crown there are four enamels with the shields of the Pope, Bishop Pedro Zarránz y Pueyo, the cathedral and the city of Plasencia. The crown of the Virgin is topped by a very fine dove.

The perpetrators of the theft managed to access these jewels, despite the fact that the cathedral museum has surveillance cameras, alarms and armored glass. The event occurs two weeks before the celebration of the novena of the Virgin, because on April 6 the transfer of the crown to the sanctuary was scheduled because the pilgrimage in honor of the patron saint takes place a day later.

“These are difficult and sad hours for the city, since this event has been a hard blow, not because of the material value, which it has, but also because of the emotional value,” said the mayor of Plasencia, Fernando Pizarro, who has reported the million-dollar cost of what was stolen. “We are talking about a crown that the nuncio of his sanctity placed on the image of the Virgin of the Port on April 27, 1952 in the act of the canonical coronation as patron saint of the city,” Pizarro said.

The National Police has an investigation open to clarify what happened and the possible destination of the jewelry, “the investigations are already underway with the objective of recovering the jewelry of all the people of Placentia and all the people who have devotion to the Virgin of the Port.” ”.

From the Government of Extremadura, the director of the center for conservation and restoration of cultural assets, Javier Cano, has explained that the scientific police of Cáceres and Plasencia are working on the investigation and this Monday the Madrid police have joined in to find out all the details of the robbery. “We hope that the investigations bear fruit and we know if it was an organized gang or not, or if the pieces are on the Peninsula or no longer,” highlighted the public official on Cadena SER Norte de Extremadura.

The Cathedral of Plasencia in which the Scientific Police investigate the theft of several jewels from inside the Cathedral Museum. March 24, 2024. EDUARDO PALOMO (EFE)

The bishop of Plasencia, Ernesto Brotóns, has stated about this theft in a statement that “hurts in the soul” because they have not only stolen, among other pieces, “a precious and precious jewel, of incalculable value, but a little piece, not small, of the hearts of the people of Placentia.”

In a message addressed to the faithful, Brotóns highlighted that these crowns were “forged thanks to the affection and devotion of our elders, rich and poor. Two stolen crowns, witnesses of many tears, prayers, supplications, remembrance and tender and grateful memory of our ancestors, of our elders.” “Even though I am aware that it sounds naïve, and perhaps it is, I ask whoever has taken this treasure from us to reconsider and return it,” said the prelate.

While from the brotherhood of the Virgen del Puerto, Its president Leonor Nogales conveyed the indignation of the citizens of Plasencia, since there were many who contributed something to make the crown. “There were 800 families who, according to their possibilities, contributed their efforts so that the Virgin would wear the crown and wear something from each Placentine, from our grandparents, it is a shame that it happened fifteen days after the novena,” they said from the brotherhood. . Nogales says she is confident that the thieves will repent and return the Virgin's crown.

The crown was made in the Félix Granda workshops in Madrid and in the “Book of the Coronation” it is said about it: “The crown is a true prodigy of art. Its sumptuousness and richness are combined with its fine and delicate filigree work, with a successful combination of precious stones. It is a wonderful lace of gold and rhinestones, a true enchantment of the eyes, when the light, breaking on it, flashes dazzling tones and nuances of unsurpassed beauty.”