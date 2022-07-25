Police on the Spanish island of Mallorca have arrested a German citizen on suspicion of deliberately starting fires, while Spain remains on alert for the threat of forest fires.

Police said Monday that the suspect was accused of setting fires in seven places on Saturday and Sunday, including near forests near the city of Calvia, west of Palma.

The police spokesman said that deliberately setting fires is currently considered more dangerous than usual due to the increased risk of forest fires due to the continuing drought. The firefighting teams were able to put out all the fires after a short period.

Police did not release any details about the suspect’s identity.

Police arrested the man after several fires were reported on Saturday, destroying bush areas, and more fires were recorded in the same area on Sunday.

Amidst the string of fires, police set up a vigil and a forest ranger saw a car traveling at high speed on Sunday. The police then stopped the suspect and arrested him at a roadblock.