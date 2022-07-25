The Russian state gas group Gazprom will further reduce gas supply via the important pipeline Nord Stream 1 from 40 to 20 percent of its maximum capacity on Wednesday. According to Gazprom, this is due to maintenance on a turbine, but Germany blames Russia for using the gas supply as a political tool. The gas price has now risen by ten percent.

