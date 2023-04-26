Taking a plane trip lasting several hours it can be a chaotic experience for some, even if there are problems with the crew or other passengers inside the aircraft.

that was what happened on American Airlines Flight 292 last weekend, where a man, whose identity is not yet known, decided to urinate on another passenger who was arguing with him inside the aircraft.

The fact that was known a few hours ago, It happened inside the plane that covered the route from New York to New Delhi, a flight that lasts approximately 14 and a half hours.

American Airlines plane. Photo: Cooper Neil/Bloomberg

According to the flight crew report, the man was in an argument with another passenger and decided to urinate on him in the middle of the conflict. The reason for the discussion of both passengers is not yet known.

However, the plane’s authorities claimed that the passenger who decided to urinate on the flight out of John F. Kennedy Airport, he was apparently intoxicated and was acting aggressive and disorderly.

The passenger caused a conflict on the plane.

Given the fact, the capital of the plane that left the United States, contacted authorities in New Delhi to report the unpleasant fact. After landing American Airlines Flight 292 at Indira Gandhi International Airport, security arrested the passenger

In addition, the victim of the event, sand addressed the authorities of India to make the respective complaint against the man who urinated on him in the middle of the flight. For now, it is not known what happened to the man who starred in the scandalous moment in the aircraft.

Case similar to American Airlines Flight 292

It is not the first time that an event of this nature has occurred on a flight that covers the New York-New Delhi route. In November last year, a man who was drunk on an Air India flight, urinated on a 70-year-old woman standing next door.

