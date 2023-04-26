(Reuters) – The Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday approved the urgent request for the fake news project, which creates the Brazilian Law on Freedom, Responsibility and Transparency on the Internet.

According to Agência Câmara de Notícias, the urgency of PL 2630/20 was approved by 238 votes to 192.

There was a procedural agreement between the leaders that provided for the urgency vote this Tuesday and the analysis of the merits of the project next week, as announced by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), thus giving more time to the rapporteur, deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), to negotiate changes proposed by the parties.

The rapporteur reinforced that the approval of the urgency opens a new round of negotiations, remembering that the text has been discussed for three years.

For Orlando Silva, it is necessary to change the liability regime of social networking platforms, messages and search to have more transparency so that society knows how they work. According to the rapporteur, the purpose of the proposal is to ensure a healthier environment on the internet.

(Sao Paulo newsroom)