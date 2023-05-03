Paris Saint-Germain has suspended Lionel Messi with immediate effect. This was revealed by the Equipe. The reason for the disciplinary measure is the departure of La Pulce for two days without the consent of the club: the Argentine had gone to Saudi Arabia. In fact, an advance of the separation that is looming in the summer.

When will it be missing

As a result of this suspension, Messi will not be able to play or train in these two weeks and will not be paid during these two weeks. The former Barcelona, ​​seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, will therefore certainly miss the next two league games, Sunday in Troyes (20.45) and at home against Ajaccio on May 13 (21). The first match after the suspension will be against Auxerre on 21 May.