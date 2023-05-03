













Super Mario Bros. The Movie: Unauthorized replay on Twitter got record views

Well, Super Mario Bros. The Movie It had a very curious detail and it was that it was available for about 7 hours in 2 parts on a paid Twitter Blue account. It sounds strange, but it happened.

The account paid for Twitter Blue shared with all users Super Mario Bros. The Movie, according to users, to a certainly high quality. To this we must add that the account did not receive any punishment at the time this event occurred, however, at this time the user is suspended.

Now, we have the data that this illegal reproduction of the Illumination and Nintendo movie was viewed 9 million times. That does not mean that 9 million people saw it in its entirety, since Twitter’s reproduction statistics are – somehow – crafty.

It’s a shame that the lack of moderation on Twitter allowed this to happen.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie has already been broadcast even on the web

The success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie is already more than proven. People go to the cinema to see it and consume all kinds of products related to this animation, the point is that, for some strange reason, the film slips into the most illogical places.

You already know that it was on Twitter for hours, but there are also reports that Argentine television broadcast it. She then went through the same thing with a Guatemalan television station. This is concerning because they are reproductions without permission and ultimately losses for Illumination and Nintendo.

The most curious thing is that there is no immediate reference to say that the same thing happened with other films of the same size. We’ll see in the future how many records the Nintendo movie will break.

