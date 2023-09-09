Saturday, September 9, 2023, 10:45



| Updated 10:51 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

World leaders woke up this morning to the news of the earthquake in Morocco and immediately reacted on social media to offer their condolences.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his opening speech at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit this morning by offering his “heartfelt condolences to all those affected” by the deadly earthquake in Morocco. “It is my wish that all the injured recover quickly,” he said. “In this difficult time, my thoughts are with Morocco and we are ready to offer all possible help.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “devastated” by the news and added that his country was “ready to help with first aid.”

In a Kremlin statement, President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences and said Russia shared “the pain and mourning of the friendly Moroccan people.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also offered his condolences to the Moroccan people, adding that his country, which itself was hit by a major earthquake earlier this year, was ready to offer support.

Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his support for Morocco and sent his “deepest condolences” to Morocco.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “gave instructions to provide all necessary assistance to the Moroccan people,” according to a statement from his office.

And the African Union expressed its “great sorrow” for the “tragic consequences” of the earthquake.